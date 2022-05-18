Man is attacked by another, with a 1kg dumbbell, while exercising on a bench press at the gym

A Brit was brutally hit in the face with a dumbbell after he refused to leave the plank from a bench press at a gym in Pattaya. The incident took place on Tuesday (5/17).

Gary Reed, born in Hastings (England), was lifting weights when another Coco Fitness gym customer claimed he was waiting too long to use the equipmentThe.

The 46-year-old Briton said he would finish the exercise repetitions before vacating the boardand pointed to other banks that were available.

Gary said the other man seemed to accept the situation and went back to working out.

But moments later the man came back with a 1kg dumbbell and attacked Gary, hitting him in the face with the 18cm piece of metalnarrated a report by “Metro”.

Gary took 60 stitches when he was hit on the head by a dumbbell during a gym attack Photo: Reproduction

Security camera footage shows Gary lying on the bench as his attacker approaches.

After being hit in the face, Gary staggered and took cover before trying to stop the man from attacking him again.

‘Accidental’: Gym customer convicted after throwing 20-kilogram weight on another man’s head

The fight lasted nearly a minute before Gary could pin him down. The victim then fled.

Gary said he needed 60 points after the aggression. He also suffered a fracture in the orbit of the right eye, right retinal bleeding and needs a CT scan to check for brain damage.

“He could have killed me”vented the Brit.

The police are investigating the case.