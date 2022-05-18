Man tries to recreate iconic Titanic pose with girlfriend and situation ends in tragedy – Metro World News Brasil

In an unexpected case, a man tried to recreate the iconic pose from the movie Titanic with his girlfriend and the situation ended in tragedy.

Furkan Ciftci and girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, fell overboard in the Turkish city of Izmit after trying to create the iconic pose by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The couple, who were drinking, chose the edge of the pier for the perfect photo, but the incident happened when the two fell into the sea, according to information from the Daily Star.

Furkan and Mine reportedly crossed a safety chain to pose at the edge of the pier, with the duo falling into the water shortly after their attempt to recreate the iconic scene from the film.

According to the website, nearby fishermen quickly helped in the rescue. She was pulled to safety.

However, her boyfriend disappeared under the waves, and it was necessary to call a rescue team to look for the young man, only 23 years old.

Unfortunately, Ciftci’s body was pulled from the ocean by a dive team two hours after the incident.

Mine told police that she and her partner found it funny to recreate the “Titanic pose”. The couple crossed the current to stand on the edge of the pier when they lost their balance.

Also according to the information, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

