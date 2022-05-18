Margot Robbie could join the cast of the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

posted on 05/18/2022 10:50



Margot Robbie Considered For Leading Role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Sequel – (Credit: ROBYN BECK)

Amidst the uncertainties about the composition of the cast of Pirates of the Caribbeanthe production team has made several considerations about the possible candidates to star in the next feature: among the options, actress Margot Robbie stands out.

American producer Jerry Bruckheimer, currently one of those responsible for Top gun: Maverickhas pondered the future of the roadmap for pirates with Robbie prominently in the narrative. “We’ve been talking to Margot Robbie,” he confirmed in an interview with the British newspaper. Sunday Times. “We’re doing two scripts — one with her, one without.”

Until then starred by Johnny Depp, the franchise is now without a star. Involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor has lost important career jobs, including the role in fantastic animals. Inserted in this delicate and controversial context, Depp had already denied the possibility of continuing to live the acclaimed pirate Jack Sparrow.

Bruckheimer, in fact, does not intend to re-cast the actor and there is still no news on dates or confirmations of new cast members. the last feature of Pirates of the Caribbean he was Salazar’s Revengereleased in 2017.