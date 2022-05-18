Mario Fernandes says goodbye to CSKA Moscow and takes a break from his career at age 31 | football

Right-back Mario Fernandes announced his departure from CSKA Moscow this Wednesday. The 31-year-old Russian-born Brazilian will return to Brazil and his contract with the team, valid until 2024, will be suspended. He had been at the club since 2012, when he was traded by Grêmio.

In a video released by CSKA, Mario Fernandes explained his decision. The player thanked the 10 years he spent in Russia and reported being tired to take a break from his career. In addition, his son will be born in Brazil between September and October and he wants to be close to accompany.

Another factor highlighted by Mario Fernandes was that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine did not interfere with his “retirement”. The player also reported that he met with the CSKA board and asked for release to return to his home country.

– I’m leaving because I want to spend time with my family, rest, the birth of my son too. Let that be very clear. CSKA will always be in my heart and will always be the first – said Mario Fernandes.

The player should play his last match for CSKA next Saturday, against Rostov, in the final round of the Russian Championship. In a decade at the club, the right-back made 328 appearances and scored 10 goals, with seven titles won.

– After the match with Rostov, I fly to Brazil. My contract will be suspended. At the same time, if after a while I realize that I still have the strength to help CSKA, I will come back and continue playing for the club,” he said.

Revealed by Grêmio in 2009, where he also played as a defender, Mario Fernandes was traded to CSKA in 2012. Four years later, the athlete obtained Russian citizenship and defended the national team at the 2018 World Cup, played in his own country.