Maromba kangaroo chases bitchy dog ​​and urinates on her – News

A laying kangaroo chased a female dog and urinated on her, after the two animals got mixed up in a park in Canberra, the capital of Australia. The interspecies confusion took place right before the eyes of Cadence, Kiki’s guardian, as the troublemaker dog is called.

"That was the scariest moment of my life," the young woman wrote in the caption of the video shared on TikTok. Watch below:







Fearing for her own safety, Candence limited herself to recording the “cat and mouse game” between the kangaroo and the dog.

She even managed to notice the second most violent of the encounter: "Argh! He just peed on her", she exclaimed.





Still, Kiki continued to surround the beast, which was at least three times her size. "Should I call someone?", the tutor asked a person who was close by.



However, when a beating seemed inevitable, Kiki wisely walked away. In a later video, Candence reported that the dog was doing well (and likely free of kangaroo urine).





In the post’s comments, a netizen revealed that he would be very angry if his dog ignored him like Kiki did throughout the recording.

"Yes, I was very angry," replied Candence, "but very [mais] scared," she concluded. Fortunately, no one was hurt.









