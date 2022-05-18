Marvel releases the first image of Echo and confirms when the series will arrive on Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe develops another new series for Disney+: echospin-off of Archer hawkaccompanying the character Maya Lopez.

Introduced in the 2021 series, actress Alaqua Cox returns to play the character, in a series that, according to rumors, will also feature Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

And the shooting of the series has already started in Atlanta, United States. Celebrating the fact, Marvel Studios confirmed that echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023 and also took the opportunity to release the first image of the series:

In addition, we also released the first synopsis, giving a preview of what we can expect from the production:

“The story of ‘Eco’ revisits Maya Lopez, whose relentless behavior in New York pursues her to her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she is to move forward.”

What did you think?

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

Eco was featured in the series of Archer hawk, which has a plot set in post-blip New York City, where Gavigod has a seemingly simple mission: spend Christmas at home with his family. But when a threat from his past reveals itself, the original Avenger reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer and her biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy linked to Clint’s years as the RONIN!

The series’ impressive cast includes Jeremy Renner as the protagonist and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bisop. In addition, we will have the support of Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Sword) and Vincent D’Onofrio (King of Crime). Actress Florence Pugh, from Black Widowalso returns as Yelena Belova!

the duo Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas will take turns directing the series’ episodes, which were all written by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). All the SIX episodes of the series are now available on Disney+!

