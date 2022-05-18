Marvel Signs Deal to ‘RESURVE’ Stan Lee Through CGI and Archival Images

the comic artist Stan Lee participated in almost all the films of the Marvel since ‘The Trial of the Incredible Hulk‘ (1989) to ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ (2019).

Sadly, the beloved artist passed away in 2018, which made it impossible for him to return in films like ‘Black Widow’, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘.

However, that may soon change…

According to The Hollywood Reportera marvel studios signed an agreement with the Genius Brands and POW! entertainment by Lee’s image rights.

In this way, it can be ‘resurrected’ through CGI (computer generated images) and archive images to immortalize it in movies and series, theme parks, immersive experiences and merchandising.

Andy Heywardpresident of Genius Brands celebrated the deal, saying:

“This initiative really ensures that Stanthrough digital technology, archival footage and other ways, live in the most important place: the films of Marvel and theme parks in disney. It’s a big deal. The public has always revered Stan and if his return is made with taste and class, and respecting who he was, he will be welcomed. He is a beloved personality and long after you and I are gone, he will remain the essence of Marvel.”

While the deal does not necessarily pave the way for the return of guest appearances from Lee in the movies, it’s probably just a matter of time before that happens.

For now, the Marvel is only allowed to use the name, voice, likeness and signature of Lee in movies and TV series, along with existing footage and audio recordings.

While we wait for a new cameo, it’s worth remembering that the next film from Marvel It’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, which debuts in July 7th.

The film takes place after the events of ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ and brings back Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who transforms into the female version of Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will also play an important role in the story…

Previously, director and screenwriter Taika Waititi revealed that the feature film is so insane it “shouldn’t have been made”.

“Well, between you and me and the readers, I’ve done a lot of insane things in my life. I’ve lived ten different lives. But this is the most bizarre movie I’ve ever made. If you took all the elements of this movie apart, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s as if it almost shouldn’t be done. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this’. Who’s in it? That kind of person. What are we going to call him? ‘Love and Thunder’. I mean, you would never work again. Maybe I won’t go after that.”

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.