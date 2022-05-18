Marvel Tricked Actress About Role in Doctor Strange 2

Contains spoilers

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) features two versions of Christine Palmer, played by Rachel McAdams, who previously appeared in the first Doctor Strange.

However, the script originally had three versions, which led Marvel to accidentally mislead Rachel McAdams about her participation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2).

In an interview with Indie Wire, the actress commented on Marvel Studios’ change of plans for her character.

“It changed a little bit from what I was originally told. I was told it would be three different versions, and we ended up with two different versions in the end.”

“But they said I would be playing a very different version of Christine Palmer. Just a completely different person, with a completely different life experience.”

Sam Raimi film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the original Spider-Man trilogy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now in theaters.

