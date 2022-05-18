Mary Elizabeth is in a new Star Wars series

Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is joining the Star Wars franchise for Ahsoka’s series. McGregor, who played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel films, will reprise his role in the spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi, which opens in May.

McGregor married the Hollywood star last month, but they’ve been dating since 2017. Winstead recently appeared with McGregor in Birds of Prey and solo as an action hero in 2021’s Kate. Now, she joins a spin-off of Star. Wars.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor was talking about a future slate of Disney+ projects on the way, including his show Kenobi. Also, he took the opportunity to confirm that his wife is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario, referring to the next series, Ahsoka.

My partner Mary is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and she’s about to start […] our little boy was born into this huge Star Wars family […] He will embrace or really go the other way. I don’t know. Maybe he’s a Trekkie.

Synopsis of Obi-Wan kenobi:

The story picks up ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, when Kenobi faced his worst defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who became the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. . During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the fury of the Empire.

Ahsoka series history:

The official synopsis and trailer for the series have yet to be released, but rumors suggest that:

After giving up following the Jedi ways, because of his former master Anakin SkyWalker. The title character is in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, with the hope that by locating him, she can also find the young Jedi Ezra Bridger, who disappeared with Admiral Thrawn long ago.

