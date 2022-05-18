Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins the cast of Ahsoka

After several rumors about the participation of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the series Ahsoka, Ewan McGregor ended up confirming the actress in the cast of the next series in the Star Wars universe. The actor is married to the professional and, in one of the statements about the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, ended up talking more than he should and anticipated the official announcements of LucasFilm and Disney.

McGregor was very categorical and there is no doubt that he was telling the truth. “My wife will be starring in the Star Wars series with Rosario and they are about to start shooting. Our little boy was born into a family that is totally within the franchise. He can either embrace it or run away from this bloodline. I don’t know. Who knows he’s not a Trekkie?”

A New Beginning for Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is an old acquaintance of nerds, precisely for playing the character Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. The world. After a few years of playing other roles, she returned as the Huntress in Birds of Prey and is ready to dive into Star Wars. If this isn’t a nice fresh start in the geek world, it would only need a Marvel movie to be complete.

