May 18: What is it and what are the current challenges

This Wednesday (18) is celebrated the national day of anti-asylum struggle, with demonstrations and activities throughout Brazil.

Defending that care is done in freedom, the movements that fight for the rights of people with mental suffering took shape in the country from the 1970s onwards. organized family.

In 1987, a meeting of mental health workers took place in the city of Bauru in São Paulo. It was there that it was decided that there would be a national day of struggles and that the bases of a proposal for reform in the Brazilian psychiatric system were discussed.

“The asylum is an expression of a structure present in the various mechanisms of oppression in this type of society. Oppression in factories, institutions for adolescents, in prisons, discrimination against blacks, homosexuals, Indians, women”, characterizes the Bauru Manifesto, a document from the 1987 event, considered one of the founding milestones of the Brazilian anti-asylum struggle.

“Fighting for the rights of the mentally ill means joining the struggle of all workers for their minimum rights to health, justice and better living conditions”, defends the manifesto.

Psychologist, psychoanalyst and director of Desinstitute, a Civil Society Organization (OSC), Lúcio Costa explains that the anti-asylum struggle “does not only speak of care, but also points out that certain procedures that, especially in the past, were considered medical procedures, are violence , torture and segregation. They cannot be compared in any way with any health concept or care guideline”.

The transition to free care

The scenario of public mental health policies – which for at least two centuries consisted of hospices operating under the logic of hospitalization and prolonged exclusion of people labeled as insane – is transformed in Brazil mainly from 2001 onwards.

In that year, Law 10,216, also called the Paulo Delgado Law or the Psychiatric Reform Law, was approved. She determined that the country’s mental health policy underwent a transition, with the closing of beds in psychiatric hospitals and the development of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS), offering open, community and territorialized services.

According to Desinstitute, in the 1980s in Brazil there were about 100,000 beds in psychiatric hospitals, also called hospices or asylums. With the implementation of the Psychiatric Reform in 2001 and the development of the RAPS, which has the Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) as its best-known service, these beds were gradually closed. There are currently 13,000 in the country.

After the advance, the steps back

But over the last decade, more precisely since 2011, the advance of the anti-asylum perspective as a mental health policy offered by the State has been shaken.

In that year, under the management of Dilma Rousseff (PT), the Therapeutic Communities – private institutions for the hospitalization of drug users, mostly religious – were included in the legal regulations and started to receive public funding.

Starting in 2016, after the impeachment, throughout the government of Michel Temer (MDB) and then, in an even more intensified way since Jair Bolsonaro (PL) assumed the presidency, a series of measures are being taken by the federal government. in the opposite direction to that of psychiatric reform.

“At the end of 2017, an ordinance included psychiatric hospitals in the center of the Psychosocial Care Network, this was something unthinkable before”, criticizes Lúcio Costa.

According to a survey released this May by Conectas Human Rights and the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap), between 2017 and 2020, federal investment in Therapeutic Communities reached R$560 million.

In addition, Complementary Law 187 was approved in 2021. From then on, these entities have the right to receive tax immunity.

On March 22 this year, the Ministry of Health revoked, through ordinance 596, the monthly cost of the Deinstitutionalization Program, aimed at the social reintegration of people hospitalized for more than a year in psychiatric hospitals.

The following week, the Ministry of Citizenship published a public notice with incentives totaling R$ 10 million to finance projects in the same psychiatric hospitals that the previous program intended to empty.

“Scene of barbarism”

Lúcio Costa served as an expert for the National Mechanism for the Prevention and Combat of Torture. There he coordinated, in 2017, a national inspection of psychiatric hospitals in 11 Brazilian states. “Barbarism is the best word that defines these institutions”, he highlights.

“We find people deprived of their liberty for many years. I met a man who had been inside the hospital for 60 years. We found serious signs of torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”, explains Lúcio.

The traditional straitjacket that comes to mind, the one that crosses and ties the person’s arms behind them, is no longer used. The inspection, however, came across a new modality. “They are plasters in the shape of a shirt, which immobilize the entire torso of the person, including the arms”, denounces Costa.

From intern to activist and writer

Roque Júnior, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, underwent eight hospitalizations in psychiatric hospitals between 1990 and 2007. Currently a user of services of the substitutive mental health network, such as CAPS, Júnior is part of the Gaucho Mental Health Forum and the National Internúcleos Network of the Anti-Asylum Fight (Renila). He also introduces himself as Martha’s companion and Pedro’s grandfather.

In freedom, he took half of the courses in sociology and history and developed his literary skills. Writer and editor, Roque Júnior is the author of no less than 65 published books.

“Today we are experiencing a setback, but we continue with excellent activities”, he evaluates, citing that harm reduction activities and an Autonomous Medicines Management Group are developed at the CAPS he attends.

“I also want to mention CAPS III, which is open 24 hours. If they go through a moment of crisis, people can stay there for a few days, until the crisis passes, without having to go to an asylum or a Therapeutic Community”, he explains.

Today

In the assessments of Roque and Lúcio, the advance of the anti-asylum struggle in the last 30 years has been immense. “We closed almost 90% of the psychiatry beds in the country, we built a significant Psychosocial Care Network to the point that, in the 2000s, the World Health Organization recognized the mental health policy in Brazil as exemplary for the world”, argues the psychologist.

“It so happens that the economic groups that defend the asylum never left the scene and were not defeated as a conception”, he evaluates.

Roque Júnior says that, since 2016, the fight against asylums has been attacked “practically every week”. On the other hand, he ponders, “anti-asylum health, in freedom, continues to be the north of the actions of most people and entities”. In this context, another May 18 arrives.

