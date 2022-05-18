Having been released in January 2018 in Brazil, the film Maze Runner: The Death Cure has recently been featured in the media. It turns out that the same was the attraction of Hot screen this Monday, May 9, 2022. With that, you can check out some of its main details below.

The plot of the movie Maze Runner: The Death Cure

the plot of Maze Runner: The Death Curethe third film in the franchise based on the books by James Dashner, follows Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) having to embark on a quest to find a cure for a deadly disease.

It turns out that during these events he discovers that WICKED’s plans could have catastrophic consequences for humanity. Now, he must decide whether to turn himself in to WICKED and trust the organization’s promise that this will be his last experiment.

Cast and production

In addition to having Dylan O’Brien as the interpreter of Thomas, the cast of the film Maze Runner: The Death Cure is still formed by Kaya Scodelario like Teresa Agnes, Thomas Brodie-Sangster like Newt, Dexter Darden like Casserole, Nathalie Emmanuel like Harriet, Giancarlo Esposito like George, Aidan Gillen like Janson, Ki Hong Lee like Minho, Jacob Lofland like Aris Jones, Barry Pepper like Vince, Will Poulter like Gally, Rosa Salazar like Brenda, Patricia Clarkson like Ava Paige, Claudio Encarnacion Montero like Trevor, and Katherine McNamara like Sonya.

Wes Ball is responsible for directing the film, which in turn has its script signed by TS Nowlin. The feature in question is the third film in the trilogy based on the literary saga written by James Dashner. The producer team is made up of Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Joe Hartwick, Jr., Wes Ball, and Lee Stollman.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is now available on Star+

In addition to being displayed on Hot screen through the Rede Globothe film Maze Runner: The Death Cure is currently available in the catalog of Star+. In other words, if you can’t watch it on open TV, you already know where to find it. In addition, the first two films are also part of the platform’s catalog for those who want to watch the entire franchise.

Check out the movie trailer:

