McDonald’s announces departure from Russia

Like several multinationals, in March, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, McDonald’s declared the closure of its 850 restaurants in Russia and the suspension of all its operations in the country. Now, this Monday (16), the largest fast-food chain in the world announced its definitive departure from the country.

McDonald’s history in Russia spanned over 30 years. The company’s first restaurant in the country opened shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall and was a symbol of the easing of cold war tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. The network employed about 62,000 employees in Russia.

The exit charges a high cost to the company. Russia represents 9% of the company’s total revenue and 3% of its operating profit. McDonald’s expects a financial impact of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion from the decision.

Also, in its most recent earnings report, McDonald’s said closing its restaurants in Russia cost $127 million in the last quarter. Nearly $27 million came from personnel costs, rent payments and supplies. The other $100 million was for food and other items that had to be discarded.

In a statement, the brand’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, declares that maintaining operations in the country is no longer viable and is not in accordance with what the company proposes.

“The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and the precipitous unpredictable operating environment led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable, nor is it consistent with the brand’s values.”

The fast-food chain said it will continue to pay employees until the exit is complete and announced that it is “seeking the sale of its entire portfolio of McDonald’s restaurants in Russia to a local buyer.”

The 108 restaurants in Ukraine remain closed, but the company continues to pay full salaries to its employees in the country. McDonald’s also supports Ukrainian refugees through the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

