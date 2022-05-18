McDonald’s (MCDC34) announces full exit from Russia after more than 3 decades

McDonald’s (MCDC34) announced this Monday (16) that it will leave Russia and definitively end all its operations in the country. The decision comes two months after the American chain of fast food restaurants temporarily suspended the operation of its 847 Russian stores due to the war in Ukraine.

The company said in a statement today that “the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and the unforeseeable operating environment it has created have led McDonald’s to conclude that ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.”

The fast food chain also said the impact of the exit should be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. The move was announced shortly after the Putin government nationalized French carmaker Renault’s assets in Russia, including a factory in Moscow and its 68% stake in carmaker Avtovaz, which owns Lada.

The last days of McDonald’s operation in Russia, in March, were marked by lines of people to enter the units and cars in the drive-thru and employees singing in the form of farewell as they worked. There was even a customer handcuffed in protest (remember in the video below).

A man in Russia today, pianist Nikas Safronov, chains himself to a McDonald’s and screams, “They don’t have the right to close down!” before he’s carted off by the police. Someone in the crowd yells back, “In six weeks, they’ll reopen under another name!” pic.twitter.com/FhAwronpiS — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 13, 2022

Russians also took advantage and started selling McDonald’s products on the country’s largest advertising site after the stores closed. Popular items such as Big Macs and McMuffins were offered at highly inflated prices – in one of them, the most famous fast food chain was advertised for more than R$180.

The opening of the first McDonald’s in Moscow in the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, brought crowds to the restaurant and was a symbol of the “victory” of capitalism over socialism. Likewise, the company’s departure from the country also marks an inflection of the West towards Russia and the government of President Vladimir Putin.

In Friday’s statement, the company says it “is seeking to sell its entire portfolio of McDonald’s restaurants in Russia to a local buyer” without using the chain’s name, logo, brand and menu. It also says that among its priorities is “ensuring that McDonald’s Russia employees continue to be paid until any transaction is closed and that they have future employment with any potential buyer.”

“We are exceptionally proud of the 62,000 employees who work at our restaurants, along with the hundreds of suppliers that support our business and our local franchisees,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in the statement. “Your dedication and loyalty to McDonald’s make today’s announcement extremely difficult. However, we are committed to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values.”

