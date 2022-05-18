Michael Shannon and Emilia Clarke Star in McCarthy, a feature about US Senator Joseph McCarthy

The biographical film about the American Senator by the Republican Party Joseph McCarthy gained its first names as the producer HanWay Films presented the project to buyers before the 2022 edition of the EFM began.

with the title of McCarthy the long will have Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nine Perfect Strangers) and Emilia Clarke (Han Solo, G.love Of Thrones) in the main roles. Shannon will play the politician and Clarke will be his wife Jean Kerr.

complete the list Dane DeHaan (The Stranger) like the lawyer Roy Cohn and Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico) as Ray Kiermas, a colleague of McCarthy’s.

The project will be directed by Václav Marhoul with script of Tom O’Connor.

McCarthy will follow the story of the man behind McCarthyism and will show what led a lawyer and a decorated member of the American Navy down a path of demagoguery, campaigns and populism.

Shooting will begin at the end of 2022. No premiere date has been set.

The feature was sold in Latin America to Vértice Cine (via Variety).

