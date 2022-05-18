Michael Waldron talks about America Chavez’s unique condition in ‘Multiverse of Madness’. ~ Marvel Universe 616

Doctor Strange and Wanda may be the movie’s stars, but Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez is just as important to the story as the two of them. Targeted by Scarlet Witch for being a unique character in the Multiverse capable of traveling between realities, we still have a lot more to learn about this new character. In conversation with IGN, Michael Waldron believes she won’t be defined by her incredible multiverse-jumping power:

“Well, I guess it’s one thing to be able to harness her power of multiversal travel,” Waldron said, explaining the fact that we see her training in the temple at the end of the movie. “That’s not a power you want to use all the time. If anything, I think it’s an absolute ‘break glass in an emergency’ power for her. So I think developing a much more refined set of magical skills will only serve her better when she becomes a superhero.”

On the fact that there is only one America and whether it will not meet other multiversal variants of itself, the screenwriter told ScreenRant that “I think that’s the kind of thing I’d like to see explored in the next chapter of America’s history. Clearly, she’s a very significant being in the universe. If you want to call her Ser Nexus or whatever. I think that’s all at stake as we continue to explore her story.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

