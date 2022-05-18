Military defeats delay Russian advance in eastern Ukraine, priority for Moscow

KIEV – The president of the Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelenskygreeted this Monday, 16, a group of Ukrainian soldiers who arrived at the Russian border near Kharkiva moment loaded with symbolism that shows the difficulty faced by Russia in sustaining its positions.

Read too Turkey says it won’t approve Sweden and Finland’s NATO entry; understand why it matters

On Sunday, a group of soldiers posted a video in front of the Russian border landmark. “We’re here, president,” said the commander. The next day, Zelensky replied. “Boys of the 227th Battalion, thank you very much,” he greeted. “I wish you all health. Take care.”

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

The episode shows that, three months after the launch of the invasion, Russia is increasingly reducing its objectives in the war. After failing to take Kiev and failing to overthrow the Ukrainian government, Russian forces regrouped last month for a new phase of the offensive in the east of the country.

So far, however, the Russians have not secured any significant strategic victories. Worse, defeats pile up and pressure builds on Vladimir Putin. Last week, Russia was forced to withdraw its forces from the suburbs of Kharkivthwarting a platform to advance south and encircle Ukrainian troops in Donbas.

A Ukrainian special forces soldier walks amidst rubble in the village of Rus’ka Lozova, north of Kharkiv, on Monday, 16. Ukraine has been successful in fighting with Russia and pushing troops close to the border Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

On Sunday, UK officials revealed that Russia appears to have lost about a third of the troops it has sent to Ukraine. The Russian war effort in Donbas, according to the British, “has lost momentum and is behind schedule”.

An example of the disastrous campaign came last week. The Russian command sent 550 soldiers from the 74th Motor Rifle Brigade to cross the Donets River at Bilohorivka, near Luhansk. On the same day, satellite images showed the damage done by Ukrainian artillery: Russian floating bridges destroyed, tanks and equipment in pieces on the banks of the river.

News of the losses in Bilohorivka spread quickly, prompting unusual criticism from some Russian influencers on the internet. “I’ve been silent for a long time,” said Yuri Podoliaka, a war blogger with 2.1 million followers on Telegram. “But the final straw was the events at Bilohorivka, where, due to the stupidity of the Russian command, at least one tactical group was burned, possibly two.”

Another influencer, Vladlen Tatarski, posted that Russia’s offensive was stalled because of the “generals” and their tactics. “Until we have the surname of the military genius who left a battalion by the river, and he answers for it, we will have no military reform,” he wrote.

Members of Ukrainian forces travel in an armored vehicle near Kharkiv, Ukraine, where there are conflicts with the Russians. Image is from this Monday, 16 Photograph: Ricardo Moraes / Reuters

“The Russians have not achieved Putin’s stated goals of dominating Donetsk and Luhansk – and it is unlikely that they will,” wrote Katherine Lawlor and Mason Clark of the Institute for the Study of War in Washington.

Michael Schwirtz, correspondent for the New York Times, reported that, until two weeks ago, there had been no fighter jets in the sky over Ukraine since April. Since then, he has observed several Ukrainian fighter planes and helicopters. Russia’s inability to control the air would be hampering, he said, its ability to move forward.

In recent weeks, both sides have been fighting village by village, but with no one for supremacy. “The chances of rapid success are gone,” said Chris Tuck, an expert at King’s College London. “Russia’s capability for offensive operations has diminished and we should not have any major Russian advances.”

Despite the string of Russian defeats, Ukraine’s military command on Monday declared the “end of the combat mission” at the Azovstal steel complex in Mariupolwhich international agencies pointed to what could be an achievement for the Russian Army.

Troops hiding in the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol began to leave. Ukrainian defenders have been holding out for weeks at the steel complex under intense Russian attack.

Buses carrying members of the Ukrainian forces withdrawn from Azovstal are escorted by pro-Russian soldiers in Mariupol Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said 53 wounded soldiers from the steelworks had been taken to a hospital in the Russian-controlled city of Novoazovsk, about 20 miles to the east.

Another 211 people were taken to the town of Olenivka, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatists, Malyar said. All those evacuated will be subject to a possible prisoner exchange with Russia, she added.

Ukrainian troops say they held out in Azovstal for 82 days, buying time for the rest of Ukraine to fight Russian forces and secure the Western weapons needed to resist Russia’s onslaught.

But the withdrawal likely marked the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war and a significant defeat for Kiev./REUTERS, NYT and WP