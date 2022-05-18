Minimum wage should rise 6.7% in 2023; see the forecast of the new value

The federal government has a new forecast for the minimum wage in the coming years. In short, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy released figures that consider an estimate of 6.7% for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) in 2022. Therefore, check below, which should be the new values ​​of the minimum wage.

Minimum wage to rise 6.7% in 2023

If the forecast is confirmed, the new minimum wage should be R$ 1,293 in 2023. In other words, there should be an adjustment of R$ 81 in relation to the current value of R$ 1,212.

However, it is important to emphasize that the minimum wage is influenced by the INPC – the main measure of inflation in Brazil. So for now, this is the estimate. Therefore, it can increase during the year, and close well above what is currently estimated.

Since 2019, the minimum wage has been readjusted just to not make Brazilians lose their purchasing power. Until the first year of Bolsonaro’s government, the value also had a real gain that was based on the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) recorded in the previous year.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the minimum wage does not increase only for those who have a formal contract. In short, INSS policyholders also receive a salary adjustment. This is said, because these programs have their values ​​linked to the national floor.

An example of this is the Continuous Cash Benefit (BCP-Loas). It pays a salary allowance for the elderly and low-income people with disabilities. In addition, the change applies to unemployment insurance, which is paid to workers dismissed without just cause, and to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

