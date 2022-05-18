Minister does not rule out the possibility of a single currency with Argentina

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Alberto França, commented this Wednesday (18) that it is possible that the single currency with Argentina will be implemented in the future. The topic has returned to the subject in recent days after Lula and Paulo Guedes spoke out in favor of the creation of a unified monetary policy in Mercosur.

“It is possible that it (single currency) will be adopted in the future, but I think that today it still seems like a debate that needs to be deepened. We are far from the possibility of harmonizing monetary and macroeconomic policies that make this possible”, commented the minister, clarifying that this topic should be debated in the field of work of Paulo Guedes.

“The real weight would take place in a process similar to what happens in the European Union and would allow a coalition of interest rates and inflationary pressure that seems to bring many benefits. I think it is a necessary debate. I think that integration, if it advances , the priority will be increasing to overcome tariff barriers and other modernization barriers in the bloc”, said the minister. The speech took place during a meeting at the Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense of the Chamber of Deputies.

The idea of ​​adopting a common currency has already emerged on other occasions in the Argentine-Brazilian bilateral relationship, although it has not followed through. In June 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro aired the possibility during a visit to the neighboring country. According to the representative, the “real weight” would be “the first step towards a dream of a single currency in the Mercosur region”.





