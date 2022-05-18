Minister says single currency of Brazil and Argentina can be adopted in the future

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, said this Wednesday (18), in a hearing with the Committee on Foreign Relations, that the single currency between Brazil and Argentina, the Peso Real, is a necessary discussion and that it can indeed be adopted in the future. According to him, this debate, however, is not yet mature enough.

“The debate on the single currency, which I will not venture into because it is very technical, but I have already heard from Minister Paulo Guedes about a possible discussion of association at the beginning of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and when the Macri government of an association between the currencies of Brazil and Argentina, which would be called Peso Real. It is a similar process, or that follows, let’s say the logic of what happened in the European Union, with the European Central Bank, and would then allow a rate equalization interest rates and inflationary pressure that seems to bring many benefits”, he explained.

According to him, this debate is important and should be held after other stages of integration in South America have been overcome.

“I think it’s a necessary debate and I think that integration, if it progresses, the priority will be increasing so that we can, once the tariff barriers and other modernization barriers for the bloc, begin to think about this hypothesis. And it is possible that it is actually adopted in the future. But I think that we are still, somehow today, it seems to me, in a debate that still needs to be deepened. It seems to me that we are still far from the possibility of harmonizing monetary or macroeconomic policies that might require this process,” he explained.

He, however, emphasized that this matter is the responsibility of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who could discuss the matter better.

The proposal for a single currency between the two countries was taken up by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) last month, but has already received favorable statements in the past from both Paulo Guedes and President Jair Bolsonaro. Specialists, however, point out that it would be difficult to take it forward today, due to economic differences and, more than that, the troubled relationship between the governments of the two countries in the current scenario. Argentina is led by the leftist Alberto Fernández, while in Brazil the right is in power with Bolsonaro.