Ministry of Health should soon release third dose of Covid vaccine for teenagers

The Ministry of Health should release in the coming days the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for the age group from 12 to 17 years. The information was confirmed exclusively by the R7 by two experts who are part of the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health.

The collegiate meeting that gave the green light for the teenagers’ third dose took place on the 6th.

Soon, the Ministry of Health will publish an ordinance with the criteria for complementing the immunization of this group, which includes about 20 million people.

In February, the folder had already recommended the booster dose only for immunocompromised adolescents.

Since the decision, the ministry is making strategic planning for the distribution of vaccines that will be needed in this new phase of the vaccination campaign.

Currently, 13.1 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 have completed the two-dose regimen, according to data from Localiza SUS.

The interval of four months between the second and third doses must be maintained, as in the case of immunization of persons over 18 years of age.

wanted by R7the Ministry of Health has not yet commented.




































