MMA: Decree that creates a national carbon market comes out today

The announcement was made by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, at an event in Rio de Janeiro

A decree that will create the national carbon market will be published later today by the government. The information was given recently by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, at the opening of the Global Carbon Market congress, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro.

Without giving details about the general design of the market, the minister stated that “the decree will bring innovative and modern elements, such as the concept of methane credit and the possibility of recording the carbon footprint of processes and activities”.

According to him, there will also be a single registration system, which will make it possible to “record the carbon fixed in the soil by productive processes” in agribusiness.

Today there are already international methodologies for this type of credit in the voluntary market – but it seems that the government wants to create a new national instrument for this purpose.

In recent years, there has been an extensive discussion between the business sector led by the Brazilian Business Center for Sustainable Development (CEBDS) and technical studies of public policies, through the PMR project, funded by the World Bank, to evaluate the best design for the regulated market. of Brazilian carbon.

This discussion resulted in a bill headed by deputy Marcelo Ramos, but which was blocked in Congress.

The decree went through the process – and the use of the mechanism has been receiving criticism behind the scenes, since there were no discussions with civil society and the content is considered a black box.

Behind the scenes, there is some skepticism that the text will come out today. Sources heard by Reset claim that there are still open points that are being finalized.

There are still fears that the use of the decree’s provision, which in practice can only regulate existing laws – in this case, the National Policy on Climate Change, of 2009 –, could open up grounds for judicial questioning.

In today’s speech, the Minister of the Environment did not discard the bill as a second stage, although it was not clear how the decree would coexist with the PL.

“The national carbon market is born today, but its maturity will come with the approval of the Bill widely debated with society in the National Congress and with the support of the federal government.”

Leite’s speech focused on Brazil’s potential as a major exporter of carbon credits. There was no mention of what the design for reducing emissions from regulated sectors would be.

In the minutes of the decree that circulated on the market in recent weeks, the idea was that there would be an emissions ceiling for more carbon-intensive sectors of the economy, and this limit would be defined in sectoral agreements signed with the participation of the regulated entities themselves.