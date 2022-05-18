Moon collides with Earth in movie now available on Prime Video

Moonfall: Lunar Menacethe new disaster movie from Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) starring Halle Berry (Wound), is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Read the review of Moonfall!

Check out the trailer:

In the super production MOONFALL, a mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit and sets it on a collision course with Earth. Just weeks before impact and with humanity on the brink of annihilation, former NASA astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the answer to saving the planet, but only one colleague from the past, astronaut Brian Harper ( Patrick Wilson), and theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley), believe it. The unlikely heroes race against time to mount a mission to space, but there they discover that the moon is not what we think!

Halle Berry star as a NASA astronaut whose past missions hold clues to averting catastrophe. Josh GadPatrick Wilson and Charlie Plummer complete the list.

MOONFALL written by Spenser Cohen, Harald Kloser and Roland Emmerich.

