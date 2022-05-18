Movie sequel confirmed

After its theatrical release in 2018, the film A Little Favor again in the media. And so, now the news involves the confirmation of its sequel.

According to information from the website Coming Soonthe feature starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick has had its sequel confirmed and is currently in development. According to the source, the project, which is being carried out in partnership between amazon and Lionsgatewill feature the return of its leading actresses.

Jessica Sharzer, who wrote the 2018-released film, will also return to write the sequel. The director Paul Feigwho directed the first feature, also returns to direct the new project, in addition to producing alongside Laura Fisher.

About A Small Favor

The film released in 2018, which is based on a book of the same name written by Darcey Belltells the story of a vlogger mother (Kendrick) who tries to help solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant new friend (lively)only to discover that things are not quite as they seem.

A Little Favor is available for streaming on Globoplay. However, its sequel does not have a set release date.

