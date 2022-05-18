MP changes road freight price table

It was published today (17) in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) Provisional Measure (MP) 1117/2022 that amends a rule for the preparation of the minimum floor price table for road freight. The MP reduces the percentage of variation in the price of diesel from 10% to 5% to correct the values ​​in the table. The measure comes after the announcement of another hike in the price of diesel oil last week.

Drafted in 2018, after the truck drivers’ strike, the legislation on the National Policy on Minimum Floors for Road Cargo Transport establishes that the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) must publish the table every six months, until January 20th. and July 20 of each year, with the values ​​​​will be valid from the floor for the semester.

The text also provides that the table must be updated whenever there is an oscillation in the price of the product equal to or greater than 10%. With the change introduced by the MP, this percentage was reduced to 5%.

From now on, whenever there is an oscillation in the price of diesel oil in the domestic market greater than 5% in relation to the price considered in the calculation worksheet, ANTT must update the table.

“With this, it is intended to give sustainability to the road freight transport sector, and, in particular, the self-employed truck driver, in order to provide a fair remuneration compatible with the costs of the activity”, says a note published by the General Secretariat of Presidency.

For the preparation of the table, in addition to the price of the product, the number of kilometers traveled in carrying out freights, axle loaded, considering the distances and specificities of the defined loads, as well as the calculation spreadsheet used to obtain the respective floors minimums.

Last week, Petrobras announced an 8.87% increase in the price of diesel for distributors. According to the company, the wholesale price of a liter of fuel went from R$4.51 to R$4.91, an increase of R$0.40, which began to be charged on the 10th.