Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, The Marvels: Understand the Differences Between the Productions

Despite having similar names and being part of the Marvel Universe, each production follows a different narrative.

Ms. Marvelthe new original series from marvel studiospremieres on June 8th exclusively on Disney+. The production features Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), an American Muslim teenager who grows up in Jersey City. A fan of the geek world, Kamala is passionate about the world of superheroes – especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. However, the girl feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home – that is, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Besides Ms. Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has other productions with similar names. In order not to confuse the public, we have listed below more information about each series to understand the difference between them. Check out:

Ms. Marvel (2022)

the original series of marvel studios, which will be launched in June on Disney+, is starring actress Iman Vellani playing Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. Despite being a huge fan of Captain Marvel, Kamala is a different hero than Brie Larson. She lived as an ordinary teenager until she acquired extraordinary powers just like the heroes she always looked up to. With that, she goes after it to better understand the new characteristics and strengths while trying to adapt to the problems and uncertainties of a high school teenager.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is a former United States Air Force agent who comes into contact with an alien force, acquires otherworldly powers and forgets about her past life. After living for years with beings from another planet, she returns to Earth and – with the help of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) – searches for answers about her ancient history, discovering that she lives in a different world than she thought. Captain Marvel is the strongest heroine in the entire universe and starred in the movie of the same name, which was released in theaters in 2019.

The Marvels (2023)

And last but not least, we have the marvelsalso a production of marvel studios which will be released in 2023 as a sequel to Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel. The series will bring together an extremely powerful team, uniting Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeaut (Teyonah Parris), who together form a super powerful trio with spectacular women.

Check out the trailer for Ms. Marvel