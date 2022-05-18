Ms. Marvel gets new poster released by Disney+

Disney+ has just announced social media a never-before-seen poster Ms Marvelbringing the protagonist as a highlight.

Check it out below:

Ms Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. Aspiring artist, avid gamer and a voracious writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers – Captain Marvel in particular. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. That is, until she is given super powers, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. After all, life is easier with super powers, right?

The series Ms Marvel debuts on June 8 on Disney+ and bring Iman Vellani in the lead role.

It is worth remembering that there will be a special screening in theaters in Pakistan, to celebrate the country’s first heroine to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The management team includes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (twice Oscar winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category) and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead).