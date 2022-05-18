Sports

MSI 2022: see ranked teams and game schedule in the Hexagonal final | championships

T1 arrives once again as one of the main candidates for the MSI 2022 title — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games

The hexagonal will bring the teams together in a single group, and all will play in a straight point format with matches defined in best of one (MD1). The top four finishers advance to the playoffs. Not surprisingly, T1, MSI winners in 2016 and 2017, secured a spot in the penultimate round after finishing group A in the lead. The team even had an impeccable campaign, with six wins and no defeat.

Royal Never Give Up, reigning MSI champions, repeated the same feat in group B, securing the second spot in the hexagonal. G2 Esports confirmed the third spot after finishing as the leader of group C, adding eight victories instead of six, as, with a team less, group C had more matches to compensate.

MSI 2022 is being held in South Korea – Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games

The fourth spot in the hexagonal went to Saigon Buffalo, who had participated in the MSI for the first time in 2019. This time, the team closed the group stage in second place in the A, with four wins and two losses. The well-known PSG Talon, in turn, is the second representative of group B in the hexagonal, which secured a spot after finishing second in the group stage. Closes the hexagonal to Evil Geniuses, runner-up in group C, who ended the group stage with four wins and four defeats.

Check out the list of MSI 2022 final hexagon games below:

  • 5h – T1 x G2
  • 6am – Evil Geniuses x RNG
  • 7am – PSG v Saigon Buffalo
  • 8 am – G2 x RNG
  • 9am – Saigon Buffalo vs Evil Geniuses
  • 10am – PSG vs T1
  • 5am ​​- G2 vs Evil Geniuses
  • 6am – RNG vs PSG
  • 7am – T1 vs Saigon Buffalo
  • 8am – PSG vs Evil Geniuses
  • 9 am – RNG x T1
  • 10am – Saigon Buffalo vs G2
  • 5am ​​- Evil Geniuses x T1
  • 6am – G2 vs PSG
  • 7am – RNG vs Saigon Buffalo
  • 8 am – T1 x PSG
  • 9 am – RNG x G2
  • 10am – Evil Geniuses vs Saigon Buffalo

Monday, May 23

  • 5am ​​- PSG vs G2
  • 6am – T1 x Evil Geniuses
  • 7am – Saigon Buffalo vs RNG
  • 8 am – G2 x T1
  • 9am – Saigon Buffalo vs PSG
  • 10am – RNG x Evil Geniuses
  • 5am ​​- G2 vs Saigon Buffalo
  • 6am – Evil Geniuses vs PSG
  • 7am – Saigon Buffalo vs T1
  • 8am – PSG vs RNG
  • 9am – Evil Geniuses x G2
  • 10 am – T1 x RNG

with information from liquipedia

