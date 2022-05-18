MXRF11 rises after CVM ends controversy over FII dividend distribution; Ifix operates on a high

The shares of the Maxi Renda fund (MXRF11) operate in the positive field in this Wednesday’s session (18), after the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) reconsidered its understanding of the fund’s dividend distribution. At 10:37 am, the shares registered a rise of 1.67% and were one of the highlights of the day

On Tuesday night (17), the CVM unanimously approved the refusal presented by the fund and, thus, the distribution of dividends from the portfolio and other FIIs remains unchanged.

In December 2021, by majority vote, the CVM collegiate understood that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the accounting profit accumulated by the portfolio. In the event of an accounting loss, the income should be suspended or transferred in the form of amortization, that is, return of equity.

The then new understanding of the CVM, released only on January 25, 2022, was based on the financial statements of Maxi Renda between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

In a management report released on February 21, 2022, the management of Maxi Renda confirmed that it had filed a request for reconsideration of the decision, an opinion that was accepted by the CVM this Thursday.

In a material fact released last night, Maxi Renda confirmed the decision that puts an end to an impasse of almost four months in the real estate fund market.

“The CVM unanimously granted the applicant’s request for reconsideration, and, reconsidering the understanding of the previous decision, decided to recognize the regularity of the accounting treatment given to the distribution of surplus cash profit in retained earnings/losses”, highlights the document.

Until the CVM questioned, fund managers were guided by Law 8,668/93 – which governs FIIs –, which provides for the distribution of 95% of the profits calculated by the portfolios based on half-yearly balance sheets, disregarding asset revaluations and, consequently, any accounting loss.

IFIX Today

In this Wednesday’s session (18), the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates in the positive field. At 10:37 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.26%, at 2,783 points. In the previous session, the index closed down 0.12%. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (18)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. furniture 1.69 MXRF11 Maxi Income Hybrid 1.67 KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. furniture 1.47 HABT11 Habitat II Titles and Val. furniture 1.43 BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro 1.43

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (18):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others -4.07 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture -0.86 FCFL11 Campos Faria Lima Others -0.62 RBRY11 FII RBR PCRI Titles and Val. furniture -0.47 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture -0.47

Source: B3

today’s dividends

Check out which are the eight real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (18):

ticker Bottom Performance VGIP11 Values ​​Cri Index BRL 1.50 VGIR11 Values ​​King II BRL 1.20 CPTS11 Flagship Sec II BRL 1.08 MCCI11 Mauá Capital Re BRL 1.00 MGHT11 Mahogany Hotels BRL 0.80 VGIR14 Value Re III BRL 0.59 MCCI13 Mauá Capital Re BRL 0.19 VGIR13 Value Re III BRL 0.18 [ativo=VGIA11] Value CRA BRL 0.15 MCHF11 Mauá Capital BRL 0.11 CPTS13 Flagship Sec II BRL 0.09 PRTS11 Multi Properties BRL 0.05 VGIA13 Value CRA BRL 0.00

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

