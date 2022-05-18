“My contract will be suspended”; Medallion quoted at Fla decides to pause his football career and information reaches Landim at CRF

Flamengo keeps an eye on the ball market, already targeting new reinforcements punctual from July, when the transfer window reopens. The vice president of Flamengo football, Marcos Braz, knows that some gaps need to be filled. The manager has been criticized for the latest signings made and, therefore, will need to give a good answer.

Earlier this month, the portal “Torcedores.com” had informed that the right-back Mario Fernandes was offered to Mengão and greatly pleased coach Paulo Sousa. Position has been an issue at CRF, no player can stand out and there is a rotation of who plays. Isla didn’t take her chances, Rodinei did the same and Matheuzinho still tries to be more reliable.

This Wednesday (18), a surprising news about the 31-year-old side gained a lot of repercussion on social networks.. The defender will break in the career. It won’t be a retirement, but he will stop playing indefinitely. The information was passed on by journalist Fábio Aleixo, who posted some statements by the player himself on Twitter.

“Lately I’ve been feeling a colossal accumulated tiredness and great exhaustion, and I can no longer give everything I’ve always given for the benefit of PFC CSKA in recent years. I have been playing football professionally for 13 years, of which I spent 10 years at PFC CSKA. It’s time to be with the family. Also, as you probably already know, this year I’m having a baby. But I want to be close to CSKA and I will follow their progress. I met with club president Evgeny Lennorovich Giner and general manager Roman Yuryevich Babaev, explained everything to them. I asked to be allowed to spend some time with my family in Brazil (…)” said the player before concluding.

“(…) I am very grateful to them for the fact that they treated my request with understanding and agreed to let me go, communicating with me as if I were a child. After the match with Rostov, I fly to Brazil. My contract will be suspended. At the same time, if after a while I realize that I still feel strong enough to help CSKA, I will come back and continue playing for the club I would especially like to make it clear that I am leaving Russia not because of recent events in the world and not for a period of time. difficult in the life of the team. I have always helped and will help the club in any way I can.”, added.