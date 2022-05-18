NBA Playoffs Bulletin (5/17/22)

Check out the newsletter playoffs this Tuesday, May 17th. With up-to-the-minute information on stars who are doubtful for the first few games of the Conference Finals, like Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart.

Marcus Smart and Al Horford are out of Game 1 against Miami

Just over two hours before the start of the first game of the Western Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics announced in their twitter, that Marcus Smart and Al Horford will be absent this Tuesday. That’s because the point guard suffered a sprained right foot in Game 7 of the semifinals. On the other hand, the center, who had a great series against the Milwaukee Bucks, entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Prior to the Celtics’ official announcement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Smart reported that Smart underwent an MRI at the injured site, but the scan would not have pointed out any major problems. After some tests and warm-ups, however, Boston decided that the best defender of the season could not play.

The injury in question came when the Celtics point guard fell on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Boston’s qualifying game last Sunday. He suffered a very strong fall. Now his foot is very sensitive and sore. We will treat him 24 hours a day, but now he will be listed as questionable,” Udoka said.

Kyle Lowry is out of the first duel against the Celtics

The Miami Heat will not have Kyle Lowry in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics this Tuesday. That’s because the point guard is still battling a thigh problem that has kept him out of six of the Heat’s 11 games in playoffs. the six times All-Star was injured in the third game of his first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks and did not return until Game 3 of his second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, Lowry was injured again against the Sixers and remains an absentee for coach Erik Spoelstra. So the commander has been using Gabe Vincent in his place and the trend is for that to happen again tonight. The veteran point guard, in turn, will continue to be evaluated day by day until he is ready to return to the courts.

Robert Williams is 100% for Eastern Series Finale

Without playing since Game 4 of the semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Robert Williams is fully recovered to start the finals against the Miami Heat this Tuesday. The center, considered one of the best defenders in the NBA, suffered a knee bone injury during the third match against the defending champion and has been missing since then.

On the other hand, Williams was available to Ime Udoka in the seventh and decisive duel against the Bucks, but the coach chose not to use him. “He is available, without restriction of minutes, just like he was yesterday [Jogo 7] at night. However, I will always be wary of guys coming off an injury and not playing. But it’s a little different starting a new series as opposed to putting it in a game 6 or 7. So he’s available and he’s looking better every day.”

Steve Kerr returns to lead the Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has stepped out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and may return to directing the team from the sidelines. Thus, the main commander of the team gave way to Mike Brown in the last three confrontations with the Memphis Grizzlies, for the semifinals of the Western Conference.

Kerr tested positive minutes before Game 4 against the Grizzlies after experiencing symptoms that made him call his assistant to prepare him to take over the team. “I felt that if I passed that on to the team, I would never forgive myself. It wasn’t easy to watch from home, but the symptoms weren’t bad. It was just my turn”, declared the head coach.

So while on league protocols, Kerr remained in constant communication with his team, attending all of the coaches’ meetings over the phone, addressing his players on a video conference, and having multiple conversations and ongoing messages with Brown throughout the day. On the other hand, the future Sacramento Kings coach claimed that all decisions were handled by Kerr, despite making it clear for him to “follow his instinct”.

Now, Steve Kerr could lead the Warriors in the first game of the Western Finals, against the Dallas Mavericks, this Wednesday (18).

Otto Porter Could Reinforce Warriors In Western Finals

The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks this Wednesday and could have an important reinforcement for the start of the final series of the Western Conference. After all, Otto Porter Jr was listed as “probable” for Game 1. With foot pain, the forward did not participate in the duel that qualified his team against the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday.

Now, however, Porter should be listed by Steve Kerr, at least as a backup. After all, the player has been important throughout the playoffs, offering good rebounds and strong marking. Also, he fits the offensive system very well, and against the Grizzlies his three-point shot started to slip. Finally, with Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala still out, Porter’s presence becomes vital.

