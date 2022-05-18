Ncuti Gatwa Might Play Ken in Barbie Movie

the movie of Barbie practically nothing has been released yet, but some information during the Cannes festival began to leak, such as the rumor that Ncuti Gatwa will be one of Ken in the Barbie movie.

Ncuti Gatwa was recently chosen as the new Doctor Who, the second Doctor black in the series’ history, but the first black man to have a regular role as the character, and the actor is now set to play one of the kens from the movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. In addition to it we must have the already confirmed Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) in the movie, but also playing variations of Kens in the same movie, that’s right we will have three Kens in the movie.

With this information in mind, we come to the obvious conclusion, Margot Robbie won’t be the only one either. Barbie in the movie, Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also be barbies in the film, being variations of the same characters.

Who brings the news and the journalist from New York Times, Kyle Buchanan. See the Tweets below:

And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies… — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

‘Barbie‘ is based on the iconic doll from Mattel, which helped define children’s childhoods for decades. Previously, the company was developing a comedy version of the doll, which would star the comedian, Amy Schumer. The current version, however, seems to embrace the brand’s upbeat and lively tone.

Barbie is set to debut on July 21, 2023.