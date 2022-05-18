Nenê is left out, but breaking news leaves Zé Ricardo with one less problem to climb Vasco

On Tuesday night (17th) the Vasco left for Manaus, where he faces Guarani, on Thursday (19), at Arena Amazônia, for the eighth round of Serie B. The Hill Giant was apprehensive about the lineup, due to the absences that the team presents, related brought a surprise.

The coach Zé Ricardo could breathe a sigh of relief after being informed by the Club’s medical department that full-back Gabriel Dias was released for the match. The player had to leave the game against Bahia, last Sunday (8), due to pain in his right knee. However, as soon as he showed up on Monday (9), he started treatment and the problem was solved.

However, the Cruz-Maltina team has two important absences. Nenê and Yuri Lara are out of the duel against Guarani, as they were warned with the third card and are out by automatic suspension.

Vasco closes the G-4 of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. In seven games, the Colina team recorded three wins, four draws and no defeat, adding 13 points in the competition. In an unstable moment in relation to his popularity in the team, coach Zé Ricardo does not stop believing in the evolution of Cruz-Maltino and took the opportunity to praise the Vasco fans, who: “We are in a process of evolution and we hope to be able to evolve in the next matches and deliver what the fans and we also want. Which is a slightly more consistent match in the offensive sector as well. Perhaps the biggest challenge of my life, which is to take Vasco back to the First Division. I have a very close relationship with Vasco was the first shirt club that I worked in indoor soccer”, said the coach in an interview with Globo Esporte.