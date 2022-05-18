Netflix fires 150 and says those who don’t like it should leave

This Tuesday (17), Netflix confirmed the layoff of 150 employees. The number represents a cut of about 2% of the company’s workforce. Since losing subscribers earlier this year (for the first time in its history), the company has been in a crisis.

“Our slower revenue growth means we’re also having to slow cost growth as a company,” a Netflix representative told CNBC. “Unfortunately, we are laying off about 150 employees today, most of them from the US,” he continued. The expectation is that there will be more cuts in other countries, including Brazil.

“These changes are driven primarily by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially difficult as none of us want to say goodbye to these great colleagues. We are working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.” representative of the streaming platform.

This crisis will not be the end of Netflix, at least not in the short term. It is still the absolute leader in number of subscribers and billing billions. In fact, unlike the other streaming giants, it makes a profit. But one thing is for sure, the company will never be the same again.

The chances of the company being bought have increased greatly. Some analysts already suggest that a merger of Netflix and Disney+ would be a great solution to the problems of rising costs and subscriber flight. But merger or not, the market’s perception of Netflix has changed radically.

From dream job to nightmare

Perhaps the most interesting aspect to note is how Netflix, one of the most arrogant companies in history, has seen its superiority talk evaporate within a few months as its subscribers abandon the platform.

One example was a recent change in company policy regarding its employees and the content it produces. Basically, she’s determined that if you work at Netflix and you don’t like the content you’re producing, it’s best to quit.

The news was added to a new section on “artistic expression” in the company’s first update to the company’s corporate culture guidelines since 2017. According to Netflix, the change had been evaluated over the past 18 months and had nothing to do with the recent crisis and company controversies.

Transphobic Content on Netflix

“We let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, rather than Netflix censoring specific artists or voices,” the company says in the updated part of the document that the WSJ had access to.

Netflix also says it supports offering diversity in stories, “even if we find some titles contrary to our own personal values.”

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles that you think are harmful,” the company says. “ If you find it difficult to support our breadth of content, Netflix may not be the best place for you. .”

The move comes after a series of criticism and protests by Netflix employees themselves directed at the company’s board, particularly co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos.

One of the most notorious controversies was around comedian Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, released last year. The show was accused of being transphobic for its gratuitous attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. In addition, The Closer was expensive and unprofitable, a fact pointed out by documents leaked by an employee of Netflix itself.

Management disconnected from reality?

For many, the show only aired on Netflix because the boss Ted Sarandos is a fan of comedies and treats Chappelle (whom he is friends with) like one of his idols. As the controversy surrounding the show grew, Sarandos passionately defended Chappelle’s show.

Internal memos with clumsy texts sent by Netflix’s coCEO to its employees trying to defend Chappelle and Netflix’s insistent stance in support of transphobic content made the situation even worse.

Dissatisfied, Netflix employees went to the company’s door in Los Gatos, Calif., to publicly protest. One of the protest leaders was fired. Netflix denied that the dismissal was due to the demonstration.

Doubtful society in Russia

Later, Sarandos said he “blew it” in his efforts to communicate with employees. But the content was never taken off the platform.

The Chappelle case was not an isolated event. To enter Russia, for example, Netflix became a partner in a company owned by one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, and which had Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast named Putin’s longtime girlfriend, as CEO. . At the time, Russia was already the target of accusations of disrespect for human rights.

Again, the decision to enter Russia through a dubious partnership was made by Sarandos and Hastings. Several Netflix directors objected to the deal, which resulted in the streaming giant leaving Russia and hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Swimming without swim trunks on the beach

Investor Warren Buffett often says that when the tide goes out you find out who is swimming without their swim trunks. With the streaming crisis, Netflix seems to reveal a new facet.

Over the years, Netflix has become one of the most hated companies by its peers. It “stealed” employees from other companies by offering unrealistic salaries inflated by company shares, paid talent to break contracts already closed with other platforms, and above all, said that its technology and content were superior to competitors.

Reed Hastings’ management book, which portrayed Netflix as a paradise for intellectually superior beings, seems increasingly like a joke in the face of the company’s current reality. The truth is that in the crisis, companies fire and everyone suffers. But much of Netflix’s success came from the money pouring in from investors .

At this point, it would be natural to imagine that Netflix would “put on the sandals of humility”, but that doesn’t seem to be the plan. Netflix has announced a series of measures to reverse the drop in ratings. It will charge more for those who share passwords, bring publicity to the platform, fire people and cut costs and increase control over productions.

Content should be the solution

Netflix is ​​adopting solutions that are mundane and common to any company in crisis. But it is interesting to note that, of all the solutions considered by the company, none talks about improving the content.

If subscribers are leaving, it’s because they perceive less and less value in the product they receive, and streaming is basically content. By adopting measures that prevent its own employees from complaining about what they produce, Netflix shoots itself in the foot.

A Netflix spokesperson said employees were given a chance to provide feedback on the company’s new culture guidelines. He said the company received over 1,000 comments, which helped shape the new part of the memo.

Just as Netflix would have increasingly ignored the advice and criticism of producers and directors over the years, it now wants to silence its own employees. We’ve already seen this movie and everyone knows the ending: subscriber leakage, crisis and layoffs.