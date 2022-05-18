Netflix lays off 150 after subscriber drop and crisis

Amazon Prime and NBCU’s Peacock have released beta programs that are capable of inserting current ads into old movies and shows.

During the NewFontes convention, Amazon, through its Prime Video and Freevee services, presented the software “Virtual Product Placement” and NBCU the “In Scene”.

These programs are capable of, for example, placing an ad for Coca-Cola on a billboard in Wakanda, in the Marvel movie Black Panther, or having Toretto, in The Fast and the Furious, drink a Budweiser instead of a Corona.

Amazon’s senior vice president of advertising and technology products, Colleen Aubrey, said during the conference that programs such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Reacher and Bosch: Legacy have already been modified using the software and points out that 7% of companies that tested the VPP had a 15% increase in purchase intent without difficulty.

“You can sit through the final cut and see where a product can be seamlessly and naturally integrated into the narrative,” said Henrik Bastin, executive producer of Reacher and Bosch, praising the show and calling it a “game changer.”

Other streams already use the technique

According to New Scientist, The Century Fox is also using artificial intelligence software to make its advertisements. Apparently, the technique has already been used on ABC’s Modern Family.

HBO Max and Disney+ have created their own ad-based tiers. But even ad-resistant streamers like Netflix are reconsidering ad-supported account levels to make up for the drop in revenue.

With information from Gizmodo*