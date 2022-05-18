Netflix refused to be featured at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival: “Too conservative”, says director – Film News

Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg’s new film, is one of the most anticipated films at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

THE Cannes Film Festival 2022, one of the most important celebrations in cinema, takes place between the 17th and 28th of May. Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg’s new film, is one of the most anticipated films on the lineup at this edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where it makes its debut and is in the running for the Palme d’Or.

In an interview with Variety, David Cronenberg commented on the long funding process for Crimes of the Future, which took three years even with the cast assembled, and his frustration with streaming services, claiming that Netflix and Amazon turned down his new work. According to the director, “If you’re making a movie with Netflix, you don’t have to worry about money, because Netflix has a lot of money. But if you’re making an independent film and you don’t have Netflix, then it’s a struggle.”

I’m sure we talked to Amazon and Netflix about this, and it wasn’t a project they wanted to do. And I think my feeling is that I was really very interested in the whole Netflix streaming phenomenon, definitely. But I think they are still very conservative. I mean, I think they’re still like a Hollywood studio. I thought maybe they were different

Cronenberg goes on to say that Netflix gets credit for distributing diverse and challenging narratives from around the world, but that the movies and series they produce are much more generic. “The difference is that Netflix can show very interesting streaming series from Korea, from Finland, and they say it’s a Netflix original, but it’s not really – it’s something they acquired. But I think when it comes to their actual production that they do themselves, they’re very conservative. I think they think in conventional terms, that’s my experience with them anyway.”

Crimes of the Future is David Cronenberg's Return to Body Horror





David Cronenberg is known for body horror in cinema, especially with his early works such as The Children of Fear (1979), Scanners – Your Mind Can Destroy (1981), Videodrome – The Video Syndrome (1983), The Fly (1983). 1986) and Crash (1996).

After going through different narratives in the last decades, especially Marks of Violence (2005), Crime Lords (2007), A Dangerous Method (2011), Cosmopolis (2012) and Maps to the Stars (2014), David Cronenberg returns to body horror with Crimes of the Future. The film stars Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux and promises to be one of the most transgressive and disturbing of Cronenberg’s career – and should shock the Cannes Film Festival, as happened with Titane in 2021, another example of body horror, which ended taking the Palme d’Or.

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner, performance artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) shows the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.