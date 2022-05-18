Netflix Thriller Will Engage You Until the Second Ending

Much of what goes on in the bowels of power is never made public. The collusions, the influence peddling, the spurious agreements, the fortunes transported in suitcases towards tax havens from which they rarely return, all financed with taxpayer money, used to con this same poor taxpayer. In spite of the press’s strict marking – which does not accept to take part in these unrepublican expedients, at least – politicians always find a way to smear themselves on the benefits and possibilities of obscure business provided by their craft, in many circumstances making use of of the laws themselves and their many loopholes. Regrettably, the number of honest politicians, who use the prerogative vested in them by the electorate to supervise other instances of power and create laws capable of promoting the good use of tax resources, applying them and not allowing them to be ignored makes getting smaller and smaller. The bad thing that Brazilians live with from the moment they see the light of the world until the moment of their death, politics as a criminal activity takes place all over the planet, perhaps on a smaller scale than here, but always implying general harm.

“State intrigues” (2009) opens wide the unhealthy environment of politics that does not allow itself to be penetrated and the exercise of journalism, an activity related to the investigation of State agents that often remains in vain, precisely because of the force exerted behind the scenes. The film by British director Kevin Macdonald equally criticizes both political action, a source of harmful actions to the common citizen, and the busy day-to-day of press professionals, who are not always able to follow the unfolding of many such cases. Here, the great antagonist is a company that begins to be questioned about its astonishing growth, while mysterious crimes also become a constant in Washington. First, a man is shot to death; later, the witness, a woman, also turns up dead, which sharpens Washington Globe reporter Cal MacCaffrey’s nose. Cal, played by Russell Crowe, is responsible for covering the crimes; Russell Crowe’s character, very different from how the viewer got used to seeing him, investigates who could be the possible murderer, taking the premise that the death was not random, and gets it right: the victim was an employee of Representative Stephen Collins, of Ben Affleck, who ends up confessing to the extramarital affair during a congressional hearing. Her wife, Anne, watches everything on television and days later gives a press conference to express her support for her husband. Anne, Robin Wright Penn’s character, was already Cal’s lover when they were both college students, and this reunion proves to be impactful for both of them. Closing the film’s second act, Macdonald adds to the story the information that the dead man was carrying a briefcase, stolen from PointCorp, a company that owes much of its capital to government business. The siege around Collins closes.

There are certain details in “State Intrigues” that arouse the curiosity of those who watch, such as the entrance on the scene of Della Frye, Cal’s assistant played by Rachel McAdams, much more competent than him and without his somewhat promiscuous connections. At this point, the director turns to a well-crafted critique of a given genre of journalism, which only advances through its own agreements with the powerful in turn, which can be seen in the friendship of the veteran of the “Washington Globe” case and the deputy Collins. Macdonald reinforces stereotypes with Cameron Lynne, Helen Mirren’s half-executive editor-in-chief, who, despite being extremely ethical and, apparently, very experienced, lets herself be seduced by Cal’s supposed ease in discovering the congressman’s dirt.

Of course, no one can take “State Intrigues” as a perfect example of a political thriller that scrutinizes suspicious ties between politicians and journalists. What the film really intends is, at least, to point to this reality, to put a finger on the wound, even if slightly. The whole results in a production that observes good technical levels, well assembled, with frames designed in order to value the great photography of Rodrigo Prieto. Wallowing in the commonplace, the script by Billy Ray, Matthew Michael Carnahan and Tony Gilroy makes Cal pass for a hero, ceding some of his success to Della. It was the bare minimum.

Film: State intrigues

Direction: Kevin Macdonald

Year: 2009

Genres: Thriller/Drama

Note: 7/10