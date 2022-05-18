Netflix’s ‘Welcome to Eden’ is accused of plagiarism – Metro World News Brasil

One of the most watched productions on Netflix Brazil in recent days, “Welcome to Eden” is getting an unfortunate title: the series is being accused of plagiarism by viewers.

Several international websites are pointing out the similarity between the Netflix production and another Amazon Prime Video series, “Nine Strangers”, starring Nicole Kidman.

In “Welcome to Eden”, a group of young people popular on social media who receive a message: “Are you happy?” They are invited to an exclusive party on a remote island. However, what seemed like a dream turns into a nightmare full of dangers and traps.

In “Nine Strangers”, a group of people spend a season at Casa Tranquilum, a relaxing retreat managed by the mysterious Masha. However, as she reveals her unconventional ways, the group grows suspicious of the guru’s true intentions and the secrets kept in Tranquilum.

Netflix premieres in May

The highlight of the month goes to the long-awaited fourth season of the series “Stranger Things”. It will be divided into two volumes and, in this first part, the reference is the horror cinema of the 1980s, adding darker layers and action to the series – learn more.

There’s also the third season of “Who Killed Sara?”, which should solve the new mysteries revealed at the end of the second season – which suggested more than a murderer.

After the success of “A Sogra que te Pariu”, Rodrigo Sant’Anna brings another novelty to the Netflix catalog, with the humor special “Rodrigo Sant’Anna: Cheguei!”, in which the comedian plays five different characters to tell. the story of life itself.

Another national production that promises to attract attention is “Irmandade”, a series starring Seu Jorge that is now in its second season.

