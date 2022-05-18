Neto scores Palmeiras and Emelec for Libertadores

Credit: Reproduction – Bandeirantes

Already guaranteed in the round of 16 in advance, Palmeiras welcomes Emelec this Wednesday (18), at 21:30 (Brasília), in a confrontation of the 5th round of the Copa Libertadores, at Allianz Parque. Faced with the excellent campaign presented by Abel Ferreira’s team in the competition, former player Neto bet on another elastic triumph for the Palestinian team against the Ecuadorians.

“For me it’s 5 to 1, Palmeiras”, said Neto in the Bandeirantes attraction, questioning the opinion of fellow program members.

GUESS OF “THE OWNERS OF THE BALL”

Velloso – 5 to 0

Souza – 6 to 0

Grandson – 5 to 1

Rogério Assis – 4 to 0

EXPRESSIVE NUMBERS

Leader of Group A with 12 points, the current two-time champion of Libertadores can break impressive marks in the tournament. With 20 goals scored in four games, Abel Ferreira’s team can surpass the record belongs to River Plate, which in 2020 scored 21 goals in six games in the first phase. The team’s top scorer are Rafael Navarro (7 goals) and Raphael Veiga (6 goals).

In the first leg against Emelec, which marked the debut of Verdão in the 2022 edition, the victory was by the score of 3 to 0, in Ecuador, the most “economical” score of the team so far.

DATASHEET: PALM TREES X EMELEC-EQU

Date: May 18, 2022, Wednesday

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Schedule: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Nicolas Gamboa (CHI)

Assistants: Claudio Urrutia and José Retamal (both from CHI)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic and Jorge; Zé Rafael (Danilo), Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Wesley, Dudu and Rafael Navarro.

Technician: Abel Ferreira

EMELEC: Ortiz; Bryan Carabali, Quintero, Guevara and Pitton; Arroyo, Cevallos and Sebastian Rodriguez; Zapata, Joao Rojas and Cabeza. Coach: Ismael Rescalvo.