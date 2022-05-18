New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 gets release date







New generation of Volkswagen Amarok in tests Photo: VW/Disclosure

It’s not long before we get to know the new Volkswagen Amarok. After releasing numerous teasers and photos of the model being tested, the German automaker confirmed this Tuesday (17) that the new generation of the pickup will be officially revealed on July 7. With a completely renewed design and a premium proposal, the new Volkswagen Amarok promises to be more than a Ford Ranger with a different face.

Despite this, the design of the new Amarok is no longer a mystery. That’s because Volkswagen has already released some sketches and renderings of the new medium pickup in recent months, as well as photos of real models in tests, still with camouflage. The new generation of the Amarok pickup will have a design inspired by the German brand’s SUVs.





New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 Photo: VW/Disclosure

At the front, the new Amarok will feature a design of straight lines, with a thin illuminated line that connects the top of the front headlights with LED visual signature. Just below, the license plate area will have a black bar, while there is a chrome appliqué on the underside of the bumper. Together, the pieces form a kind of “X”, similar to the one adopted in Taos.

On the side, the fenders of the new Amarok will have muscular lines, and there is also a striking line that appears in the headlights and continues to the contour of the rear windows. The wheels will be up to 21”. At the rear, the highlight is the LED taillights that invade the side. With a straight shape, they have a visual signature in a “C” shape. As in the new Ford Ranger, the bucket cover has the model name written in low relief.





Sketch of the new Volkswagen Amarok Photo: VW / Publicity

Inside, the new Amarok will bet on a more refined finish than the current model. Among the novelties, the new Amarok will receive several elements already used by Volkswagen cars, such as the steering wheel used by the Nivus, and the Active Info Display instrument panel. As in the new Ranger, the multimedia center will have a vertical orientation screen.

Under the hood, the new Amarok will have at least one gasoline engine and up to four diesel engine options, with four or six cylinders and a displacement of 2.0 to 3.0 liters. Among the options, one of them will be a new V6 turbodiesel engine more powerful than the current 3.0 with 258 hp and 580 Nm of torque. What is not yet known is whether this new engine originates from Volkswagen or Ford.





Interior of the new Volkswagen Amarok 2023 Photo: VW/Disclosure

Among the transmission options, the new Amarok should also have 6-speed manual transmission options, in addition to 6 or 10-speed automatic transmissions. New connectivity, comfort and safety features are also expected, with emphasis on driver assistance systems. The new pickup will have single or double cab versions.

In addition, Volkswagen has also released some technical information about the new Amarok. According to the German automaker, the new generation of the pickup measures 5.35 m in length, 10 cm longer. The wheelbase will be 3.27 m, with an increase of 17.5 cm. According to the brand, the gain in dimensions translates into more legroom for passengers in the second row of seats.





The new Volkswagen Amarok will have a straight-line design inspired by the brand’s SUVs. photo: Volkswagen

The new Amarok’s load capacity will be up to 1,200 kg, and the pickup will be able to pull trailers up to 3,500 kg. Despite the increase in the wheelbase, Volkswagen points out that the front and rear overhangs will be smaller than those of the current model, which helps the pickup’s off-road capability, improving entry and exit angles. The new Amarok will also have versions with 4×2 rear-wheel drive or 4×4 – full or permanent – ​​in Europe.

Finally, Volkswagen revealed that the new Amarok will have at least five versions: the entry option will only be called Amarok, and will be followed by the Life, Style options, and the unprecedented PanAmericana and Aventura top-of-the-line options. The last two will have a different look, the first with an Off-Road focus and the second with a sporty and urban design.





Current generation of Amarok will gain news in Argentina Photo: VW/Disclosure

Despite this, the new Volkswagen Amarok should not arrive in Brazil. This is because the new generation of the German pickup will only be produced in South Africa, which would make it impossible to import the new Amarok to Brazil at competitive prices. In its place, Volkswagen will invest US$ 250 million (about R$ 1.2 billion) to renew the current generation made in General Pacheco (Argentina), which will have innovations in design, safety and technology to follow a few more years in the Latin market.