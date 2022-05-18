Nicki Minaj shocks fans by showing real hair and references ‘Harry Potter’ character – Monet

+



Nicki Minaj showed off her natural hair on Instagram (right) (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Nicki Minaj left her fans with their jaws dropped as she appeared without makeup and with her real hair on display in a new series of videos on Instagram.

In the publication, the 39-year-old rapper and singer shows her long brown locks being brushed and combed by a hairdresser. In hashtags in the caption of the records, she indicated that she is not doing a permanent straightening of the wires, and said that she gave them a new cut.

Nicki even wrote in the post a few lines from the song ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ – including one in which she refers to the witch Hermione, Emma Watson’s character in the ‘Harry Potter’ films: “I’m there / I’m great , long hair, I don’t care / Stare into my ear, ’cause my ear’s glowing. / Now it’s not hard to find me. Come after me / You’re Harry Potter and I’ll be Hermione.”

Followers of the American did not skimp on the praise in the comments field of the publication, with many enjoying her look without make-up and without wigs.

“Every year you look younger. So beautiful,” wrote friend Nana Fofie, who is also a singer, while Jesy Nelson, former member of Little Mix, said: “Baby face.”

“Natural and organic beauty,” one fan commented. Another confessed: “I’m sorry, but this is more beautiful than wigs”.

Nicki Minaj with one of her wigs (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Nicki Minaj (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

A fifth person added: “Your natural hair, wow! You’re so beautiful.”

In a second post, Nicki showed another video of her hair. “If you want to know how thick my hair is, ask the people who take care of it how long it takes to straighten it”, pointed out the artist.

“I do videos like this after I get my braids out and before I cut the strands. Most of the time, I just blow-dry it, but I think this time I used a flat iron – but the roots are never completely smooth because I didn’t use products chemicals (so it’s different),” added the rapper.

Nicki Minaj shows off her natural hair on Instagram (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

