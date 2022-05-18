Health

North Korean leader criticizes officials’ “immaturity” in response to Covid

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang

By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has criticized his country’s response to the first confirmed outbreak of Covid-19, accusing government officials of inadequacy and inaction as cases of fever swept the country, state media reported. this Wednesday.






North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms and six more deaths, but did not say how many people tested positive for Covid-19. The country revealed the Covid outbreak last week.

Chairing a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Tuesday, Kim said the “immaturity in the state’s ability to deal with the crisis” added to the “complexity and difficulties” in fighting the pandemic, according to KCNA.

Since recognizing the Covid-19 outbreak, North Korea has reported 1.72 million patients with fever symptoms, including 62 deaths as of Tuesday night.

However, North Korea also said the country’s virus situation was taking a “favorable turn”, adding that the party meeting discussed “maintaining the overall good chance of epidemic prevention”.

The reasons for such a positive assessment were not explained. The country has not started mass vaccination and has limited testing capacity, leaving many experts concerned about the difficulty of analyzing the disease’s developments.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Josh Smith)

