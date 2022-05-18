Health

North Korean leader criticizes officials’ “immaturity” in response to Covid

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang

By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has criticized his country’s response to the first confirmed outbreak of Covid-19, accusing government officials of inadequacy and inaction as cases of fever swept the country, state media reported. this Wednesday.

North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms and six more deaths, but it did not say how many people tested positive for Covid-19. The country revealed the Covid outbreak last week.

Chairing a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Tuesday, Kim said the “immaturity in the state’s ability to deal with the crisis” added to the “complexity and difficulties” in fighting the pandemic, according to KCNA.

Since recognizing the Covid-19 outbreak, North Korea has reported 1.72 million patients with fever symptoms, including 62 deaths as of Tuesday night.

However, North Korea also said the country’s virus situation was taking a “favorable turn”, adding that the party meeting discussed “maintaining the overall good chance of epidemic prevention”.

The reasons for such a positive assessment were not explained. The country has not started mass vaccination and has limited testing capacity, leaving many experts concerned about the difficulty of analyzing the disease’s developments.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Josh Smith)

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Minister of Health announces end of public health emergency due to Covid

April 18, 2022

Anvisa determines seizure of falsified Covid self-test

March 7, 2022

With 22,000 deaths, Brazil records the highest number of deaths from Covid in February since August, health secretariats point out | coronavirus

March 1, 2022

Covid in North Korea: from 1st confirmed case to 1 million with ‘fever’ in less than a week

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button