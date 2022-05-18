North Korean leader Kim criticizes the country’s response to Covid-19 outbreak | World

In a speech early Wednesday in the country, he accused government officials of inadequacy and inertia as cases of people with fever sweep the country.

North Korea reports 6 deaths and 270,000 ‘fever cases’ in 24 hours amid Covid-19 outbreak

North Korea reported nearly 233,000 people with fever symptoms and six more deaths after the country’s first admission of the Covid outbreak last week. The media did not say how many people had been confirmed with Covid-19.

People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a train station in Seoul, South Korea. — Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP

Leading a summit meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim said the “immaturity in the state’s ability to face the crisis” increased the “complexity and difficulties” in combating the pandemic, when “time is life”, from according to the KCNA.

Amid concerns about a lack of vaccines and adequate medical infrastructure in the isolated country, KCNA said health officials had developed a treatment guide for Covid-19 aimed at preventing overuse of medication and other errors that have led to many of reported deaths.

The guide includes individualized treatments for different types of patients, but state media has not elaborated on which drugs are involved in treatment plans.