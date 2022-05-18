‘Now that he doesn’t come out.’ Leila, president of Palmeiras, faces vandals who stoned Jorge’s car – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

The opposite effect for the vandals who wanted to scare Jorge.



With threats and stones in his car, they wanted him away from Palmeiras.

The vandalism attack happened this morning.

But the threats to the reserve left-back had been going on for days.





Because of his disappointing football.

The 26-year-old is unable to establish himself in the team.

He would be the option for when Abel Ferreira defines his tactical scheme with two acute wingers, with four defenders. Or when Piquerez was called up to the Uruguayan national team.

THE palm trees made a mere bet when he signed the player.

Jorge came up with great expectations at the Flamengo. Called up for the Brazilian youth teams. He showed a lot of aggression, dribbling, speed. He was sold to Monaco, who won the duel with Manchester City, for 9 million euros, around R$47 million.





But he could not establish himself, showing offensiveness, but little potential for marking. He was loaned to Porto. He was also not a starter. He ended up on loan to the saints.

It was going well. Until the derby against São Paulo, on November 16, 2019, Eduardo Sasha complained about not having received a pass. The side, who knew he wouldn’t stay in Vila Belmiro, went to the striker, cursing him a lot, put his hand on the player’s face. Startled, Sasha didn’t react.

Jorge was ‘burned’ with the rest of the Santos squad.

Even though he was the best left back in the Brazilian that year, he was returned to Monaco.





Barely returned, borrowed again. This time for Basel, from Switzerland.

In December 2020, he tore the cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

After a long recovery, when he was already starting to train, Jorge came to an agreement with Monaco’s management. Palmeiras wanted him. The agreement was that he would be hired free of charge by the Brazilian club. The French team would retain 50% of the player’s rights. Being young counts.

Jorge signed a contract with Palmerias until the end of 2025.

He landed at Palestra Italia in July.

Physically recovered.

But it has been a problem for Abel Ferreira. Jorge cannot develop the intensity that the Portuguese coach demands from a Palmeiras side.

He continues to attack well. But he leaves huge space behind him. Hence the complaints from the press and fans. Mainly on social media.

It was a snowball.

Which eventually came to vandals who threatened the player.

They wanted him out of Palmeiras, anyway.

Hence the ambush, today, near the Training Center.

Then came the stones, the curses and the threats.





But it all went wrong for the vandals.

Leila Pereira was very angry to hear about the attack.

And it was very clear to close advisers.

“Now that he doesn’t leave. We won’t give in,” he told close advisers.

Abel Ferreira was also supportive of the side.

Like the other players in the squad.

George was very scared.

But he was advised by the leaders to file a complaint.

Make an incident report.

Now, he will only leave Palmeiras if he wants to.

Because Abel is willing to try to get his football back.

And the management of Palmeiras demands that the Civil Police find out who the vandals were.

The leadership of the Mancha Verde crowd ensures that the attack did not come from the organized…



