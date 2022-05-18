(OFF) Former Botafogo, Marcelo Chamusca is the new coach of Guarani in Serie B

THE Guarani Football Club defined this Wednesday (18) its new coach. And he is an old acquaintance of the fans and with a history in the Golden Earring. Responsible for directing the Bugre in the access in the C Series of 2016, Marcelo Chamusca assumes command of the team for the sequence of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The 55-year-old professional arrives accompanied by the assistant Gaius Autuori. Chamusca will be at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, to watch the match against Vasco, this Thursday (19). However, due to the bureaucratic issue, it will not be possible for him to stay on the edge of the lawn. Therefore, assistant Ben-Hur Moreira will be ahead of the team once again.

Born in Salvador, Marcelo Chamusca has a long history in football with impressive results, being the first coach to gain access to all national divisions of Brazilian football, in addition to winning state and regional titles.

In Bugre, the commandant’s passage lasted just over seven months. Scorch arrived for the Series C campaign and was successful in the mission. Guarani had the best performance in the first phase and secured access by eliminating ASA – after defeat in the first leg, they got the change at Brinco de Ouro. Another remarkable achievement was in the semifinals with the historic turnaround against ABC when they scored 6-0 after losing 4-0 in the first game. The coach’s departure took place after the tournament was decided.

Six years later, Marcelo Chamusca returns to Brinco de Ouro to write another chapter of this story.