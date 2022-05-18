Old Soviet car could be made in Russia again because of the war | Curiosities

the soviet brand Moskvich may return 21 years after the end of its operations in Russia. The possibility was made public by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his personal blog after the withdrawal of Renault of the Russian market as a result of the war against Ukraine.

Sobyanin suggests that the Moskvicha manufacturer founded in the Soviet Union in the 1930s, take over the operations that Renault left in the country. The French brand sold its entire stake to the city of Moscow, including factories and the 67.69% it held in AvtoVAZ, which produces Lada.

“The foreign brand has decided to leave Russia. You have the right to do that, but we cannot leave thousands of workers unemployed,” Sobyanin said. “In 2022, we will open a new page in the history of Moskvich,” he added.

THE Moskvich (“Muscovite” in Russian) was established in 1929 as a state-owned brand of popular cars. With the onset of World War II, the entire line was converted to the production of military vehicles.

2 of 2 Moskvich 21-41, produced in the 1990s — Photo: Disclosure Moskvich 21-41, produced in the 1990s — Photo: Disclosure

With the end of the war and the beginning of the occupation of East Germany by the Soviets, the Moskvich acquired the license to produce Opel cars. These vehicles were made in Russia, but some parts were sourced from Germany.

In 1950, the Russian government stopped the production of foreign models and started to finance the development of its own automobiles. Some countries, like Finland and Norway, even received cars from Moskvichdespite the tension at the time caused by the Cold War.

With the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Moskvich was privatized and given the name OAO Moskvitch. However, with the entry of vehicles from other countries on the Russian market, more modern and technological, the manufacturer entered a serious economic crisis.

The production of Moskovich was discontinued in 2003. From this year, the brand started to serve as a “surrogate belly” for western manufacturers, assembling vehicles in the CKD system in the Russian capital. One of these models was the Renault Logan, whose parts were imported from Romania.