Oldest man in the world reveals daily secret: a glass of brandy

Juan Vicente Pérez, a 112-year-old farmer of Venezuelan nationality, was recognized today by Guinness as the oldest man in the world, after the death of a Spaniard who owned the brand. The “record” does not take into account people who did not sign up or were verified by the book – such as the Brazilian known as “INSS terror”, from the interior of SP.

Born on May 27, 1909 in the city of El Cobre, Táchira state in western Venezuela, Pérez is officially the “oldest” man, assured the Guinness World Record, which carried out the verification on February 4.

In 10 days he will be 113 years old. “He has exceptional health and memory. He remembers his childhood, marriage, the names of his brothers, children and grandchildren. He loves being surrounded by family and friends,” the organization said in a statement.

This man’s secret to a long life includes, in addition to hard work and a good night’s rest, “drinking a glass of brandy every day,” Guinness reported.

Pérez started working very early as a farmer. At age 5, he was already helping his parents on the sugar and coffee plantations, and in adulthood he also served as a bailiff to settle land disputes in the town where he lived, Caricuena.

He was married for 60 years and his wife died 25 years ago. From this marriage 11 children were born, giving Pérez 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her family is “very grateful for the health” that Pérez has, according to one of her daughters, Nelyda.

The man wants to be remembered as a hardworking person, faithful to his wife and his deep religious devotion.

Until last January, the oldest man in the world was the Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente García, born on February 11, 1909. He was also 112 years old and was just under a month away from turning 113.

The oldest living person in the world is a Frenchwoman, Sister André, whose given name is Lucile Randon, born on February 11, 1904. She is 118 years old.

Brazilians challenge record, but Guinness process is bureaucratic

Before Lucile Randon, the oldest person in the world was Kane Tanaka, who lived in the Fukuoka region of southwestern Japan and died in April.

Even before Tanaka died, Brazil already had two Brazilian women who stood out for their longevity, including ‘challenging’ the Japanese record.

In the city of Pilar, in Greater Maceió, retired and former farmer Josefa Maria da Conceição completed another year of life in February and, according to her family, reached 120. In an interview with UOL in 2019, she described herself as “very good health” and she was lucid in her speeches.

Having given birth to 22 children, 13 of them lived past six months, but only four survived. One of them is Cícera Rosane da Silva, 75, who takes care of her mother and said, at the time, that she doesn’t give a lot of work and is well behaved, despite a habit of Josefa’s that is not well regarded by Cícera: smoking.

While Josefa has a habit of smoking, Isabel Alves de Carvalho, who also says she is 120 years old, refuses tobacco and drink to stay alive and be one of the oldest people in the world.

Isabel is a resident of Bacabal (MA) dedicated to the evangelical church, of which she became faithful 50 years ago, and tutor Maria Reis said that she never consumed alcoholic beverages or smoked because of it.

Still, none of the two had their name featured in Guinness.

In the case of Josefa, in 2019, the mayor of Pilar, Renato Filho (MDB), contacted the Guinness Book in Brazil to try to register the record. He stated that those responsible for auditing the age of the book charged an amount of US$ 12,000 (around R$ 50,000) as an expense to recognize the brand.

In relation to Isabel, her family even tried to claim the title, but ran into the lack of knowledge about the necessary procedures. “They never looked for us, from the book. The people who thought about looking for them. We even gathered some documents, but we couldn’t continue”, explains one of the adopted children, Edilson de Carvalho.