Omicron infection does not guarantee immunity against other variants in unvaccinated, study points out | coronavirus

Unvaccinated people who have been infected with the omicron variant do not develop effective immune responses that protect them against other variants of the coronavirus, suggests a new study published in Nature on Wednesday.

The discovery was made when the researchers analyzed blood samples from mice infected with a strain of the virus that does not contain important mutations (WA1) and also with the delta and omicron variants. They then observed that the omicron infection generated a reduced immune response when compared to an infection with WA1 and the delta variant.

Seven days after the infection of these mice, the researchers tested their blood samples and found that those that were infected by the micron induced only the neutralization of the virus of the variant itself.

On the other hand, those with delta showed effective neutralization against WA1, alpha, beta and delta variants, and some neutralization against ômicron.

After that, the researchers analyzed blood samples from ten individuals. unvaccinated who have recovered from the omicron. As with the mice, these samples showed neutralization only against the ômicron variant.

On the other hand, samples from people who were vaccinated and who had been infected by the omicron or by the delta showed high rates of neutralization for all samples of the isolated viruses.

“Our results demonstrate that omicron infection enhances preexisting vaccine-induced immunity, but by itself may not confer broad protection against non-omicron variants in unvaccinated individuals,” the researchers argue in the study.

According to the publication, vaccinated individuals who were later infected with the omicron showed immunity against other variants.