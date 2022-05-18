“One of the best of the world”; Flamengo fans ‘melt’ for Paulo Sousa’s holder and appeal to him to always play

In a match valid for the fifth round of the Copa Libertadores of AmericaFlamengo won by 3 to 0 the Catholic University this Tuesday (17). The Rubro-Negra team remains undefeated in the Group H of the competition, with four wins and one draw. With this victory, the team won the spot for the round of 16.

Despite the positive result, the team led by Paulo Sousa presented a more consistent football, but the team continues to lose many goals. In the social media, part of the crowd surrendered to the defender’s performance Rodrigo Caio in the field. The defender makes his second game of the season, after returning from lesion.

“The Flamengo team grows a lot with Rodrigo Caio on the field. Today Fla was too much left in every moment of the game. It’s a game to write down what was done and apply in the next”, wrote a fan. Other red-black also highlighted the defender’s good football, placing him among the best in the position. “Rodrigo Caio if he didn’t have these physical problems, he would be among the best defenders in the world”.

Other flamingo highlighted that the presence of Rodrigo Caio on the field contributes to the performance of teammates. “What the Flamengo defense grows with the presence of Rodrigo Caio is a joke. All coaches who have passed through Flamengo have their worst moments when the defender is absent. Dome suffered the most having to play without the defender.”

The next appointment of Flamengo is for the Brazilian Championship next Saturday (21), at 16:30, at the Maracanãwhere it faces the Goiás. The team red-black comes from four games without a win and is in sixteenth place, one above the relegation zone.